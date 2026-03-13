The 2026 'might is right' era: Why the US-Israel-Iran war is a final wake-up call for India

As the US-Israel alliance battles Iran in a war that is threatening to push the world into a global energy precipice, the Ramadan War of 2026 has presented a stark reality for India. In a world where ‘Might is Right’ has become the new norm, replacing diplomacy in all interactions, the strategic vulnerabilities that India faces in terms of energy security and defense imports have become a stark reality for the country.

The failure of the rules-based order

The ongoing bombardment of Iran by the US-Israel alliance and the subsequent bombardment of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf have clearly shown that the ‘Might is Right’ doctrine has returned. This doctrine was first implemented by President Donald Trump against Iran. Russia is also pursuing this doctrine in Ukraine, and China is doing the same against Taiwan.

The stark reality that has come out of this war is that:

The energy secure: The US and Russia are unaffected by the war due to their own energy security.

The proactive: China has already secured its energy future by tying up deals for the next three decades.

The vulnerable: India is a major importer of oil, gas, and fertilizers. Hence, the whole country is being held for ransom by the actions of a third party.

The national security trap: A dependency on third parties

Despite being the fourth-largest economy in the world and a military superpower, India is still dependent on third-party Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for all its security needs. The country's national security needs are being taken care of by a patchwork of third-party vendors from Russia, France, Israel, and the US.

The core reason for this lies in a series of mistrusts between countries.

Domestic delays: Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) take decades to deliver technology that is already outdated when it is delivered to the front lines.

Bureaucratic inertia: The inherent distrust between the civil-military bureaucracy and the private sector in defense ensures that "buying foreign" is still the safest option for bureaucrats, despite the PM's drive for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance).

The 'moral warrior' bureaucracy

A major barrier in India's path to becoming a major world power is its doctrinal identity crisis in its own government structures. The Indian bureaucracy is stuck in its non-aligned, socialist, Aman ki Aasha (Hope for Peace) past.

Strategic autonomy is just a hollow slogan when every decision is seen through the prism of being "pro-US" or "pro-Russia." This "moral warrior" mentality is repelled by the reality of force, even when other major world powers are using lobbyists and influencers to ensure that Indian foreign policy is aligned with their own country's interests.

Overhauling the 'governance engine'

The attack on Indian shipping by Iran and the retaliatory destruction of Iranian shipping by US-Israeli forces have brought the world to a tipping point. The message for India is clear: no prizes for being an "also-ran" in the global power stakes.

To be in a pole position, India must:

Reduce vulnerabilities: Dramatically reduce red tape for domestic entrepreneurs in defense and technology.

Increase capacity: Get beyond just "assembly" of foreign kits into major hardware OEMs.

Doctrinal clarity: Get over its hesitation of non-alignment into a cold, interest-driven pursuit of power.

The US-Israel-Iran war is not just a war in that region; it is a reflection of India's need for a major overhaul. India needs to take steps now, or else it would be at the mercy of those who would do nothing but for themselves.

