India successfully conducts flight test of unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft

Balasore: India successfully conducted the maiden flight test of its indigenously developed unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight from a base off Odisha coast on Wednesday, defence sources said.

The aircraft forms an important component of the country's ambitious programme for development of a hypersonic cruise missile system, they said.

The trial was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation from Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at about 11.25 am, DRDO sources said.

"The new technology was tested. Date generated by radars showed that the trial was a success," they said.