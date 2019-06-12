close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO

India successfully conducts flight test of unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft

The trial was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation from Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal.

India successfully conducts flight test of unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft

Balasore: India successfully conducted the maiden flight test of its indigenously developed unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight from a base off Odisha coast on Wednesday, defence sources said.

The aircraft forms an important component of the country's ambitious programme for development of a hypersonic cruise missile system, they said.

The trial was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation from Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at about 11.25 am, DRDO sources said.

"The new technology was tested. Date generated by radars showed that the trial was a success," they said. 

Tags:
DRDO
Next
Story

NIA conducts raids in TN over suspected links with Sri Lanka church attackers

Must Watch

PT31M2S

Watch Debate: Is linking of madrasas to mainstream education not acceptable by Maulanas?