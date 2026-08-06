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India successfully test-fires Agni-4 ballistic missile from Odisha

The Agni-4 is a long-range, nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile and forms part of India’s strategic deterrence capability.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
India successfully test-fires Agni-4 ballistic missile from Odisha
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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India successfully test-fires Agni-4 ballistic missile from Odisha
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