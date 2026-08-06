/India successfully test-fires Agni-4 ballistic missile from Odisha

India on Thursday successfully test-fired the Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha, marking another milestone in the country’s strategic missile programme. A Ministry of Defence official said the launch met all mission objectives and confirmed the missile’s operational readiness.
“The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” the official said.
The Agni-4 is a long-range, nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile and forms part of India’s strategic deterrence capability.
The latest test follows the successful launch of the Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile announced on 6 September 2024, which was also conducted from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur and validated all key operational and technical requirements.
Earlier this year, on 4 April 2024, India carried out a successful flight test of the new-generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime. The test was conducted jointly by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
India has also made significant progress in developing long-range precision strike systems. On 15 June this year, the DRDO successfully tested the indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.
In a statement issued after that launch, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said all test objectives had been achieved.
“All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.”
The organisation added that the missile had met all mission goals, validating critical technologies and demonstrating India’s growing long-range precision strike capability.
The LRLACM test was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and representatives of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D), Rajesh Kumar Singh, who also serves as Chairman of DRDO, was among those who monitored the launch.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had congratulated the DRDO team and industry partners after the successful LRLACM test, praising the efforts of everyone involved in the programme.
(With IANS inputs)
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