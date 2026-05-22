India successfully test-launches ‘Agni-1’ Short Range Ballistic Missile

Short Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-1’ was successfully test-launched from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha, on Friday, said the Ministry of Defence.

The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, said an official statement.

On September 24, 2025, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the successful launch of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, under a full operational scenario.

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This next-generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.

The first-of-its-kind launch was carried out from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher having the capability to move on the rail network without any preconditions, said an official statement.

It provides for cross-country mobility and has the capability to launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility. It is self-sustained and is equipped with all independent launch capability features, including the state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms.

The Missile trajectory was tracked by various ground stations, and it was a textbook launch meeting all mission objectives. This successful launch would enable futuristic rail-based systems induction into services. The launch was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and Officers of the Strategic Forces Command.

The Road Mobile Agni-P has already been inducted into service after a series of successful flight trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile and stated that this flight test has put India in the group of select nations which have developed a canisterised launch system from the rail network.