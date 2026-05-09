India successfully tests Advanced Agni MIRV missile with multiple warheads off Odisha coast
India successfully conducted the flight trial of an Advanced Agni missile equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) technology on Saturday from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile carried multiple payloads that successfully targeted different locations spread across a wide area in the Indian Ocean region.
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India successfully conducted the flight trial of an Advanced Agni missile equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) technology on Saturday from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile carried multiple payloads that successfully targeted different locations spread across a wide area in the Indian Ocean region.
In March 2024, India conducted its first successful MIRV test using the Agni-5 platform, under Mission Divyastra.
India conducted successful Flight trial of an Advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on 08th May 2026. The missile was flight tested with Multiple payloads, targeted to different targets… pic.twitter.com/5zUP7WYivJ — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 9, 2026
What is MIRV technology?
The Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology allows a single missile to deliver multiple warheads to independent targets, greatly complicating enemy missile defence efforts.
It significantly enhances the credibility and reach of India's nuclear and conventional deterrence.
This is a developing story; further details awaited.
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