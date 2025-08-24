India Successfully Tests Indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

India has successfully carried out the first flight test of its indigenously developed Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha, officials said. The test, conducted on Friday at around 12.30 pm, marks a key milestone in boosting the country’s air defence capabilities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 10:20 AM IST | Source: Bureau