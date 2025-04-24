Pahalgam Terror Attack: In a fresh stringent measure against Pakistan following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India has summoned the neighbouring country’s top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over the formal Persona Non Grata note for its military diplomats, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The latest action comes after at least 26 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which lasted over two hours. The meeting was attended, among others, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs briefed mediapersons on Wednesday about the slew of measures announced in the wake of the terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that recognising the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures, which included five key decisions.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Misri said.

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Misri said, "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025."

Other measures decided upon by the CCS include the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism".

Misri also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. "Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled.

Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," Misri said. The Foreign Secretary said that further reductions, to be effected by May 1, 2025, will bring the overall strength of the High Commissions down to 30 from the present 55.

Speaking to mediapersons, Misri said that the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigilance. He said, "It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account."

(With ANI Inputs)