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India summons Russian ambassador over killing of 4 Indian seafarers off Ukraine port

A Russian missile struck the Turkish-owned cargo vessel Golden Leo, killing 10 people in total including 4 Indians. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
India summons Russian ambassador over killing of 4 Indian seafarers off Ukraine port
Image Credit: Russian Chargé d&#039;Affaires arrives at the Ministry of External Affairs (@sidhant/ X screengrab)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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