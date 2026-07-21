/India summons Russian ambassador over killing of 4 Indian seafarers off Ukraine port

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday summoned the Russian Chargé d'Affaires over the killing of Four Indian Nationals in an attack on a merchant vessel while it was leaving Ukraine's Odesa port on Monday.
There were 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals, aboard the vessel MV Golden Leo when it came under Russian attack, which killed four Indian nationals while one remained critical.
India summons Russia CdA over killing of 4 Indian seafarers off Ukriane port pic.twitter.com/BzquA20igb— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 21, 2026
According to the MEA, on the evening of July 19, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals.
Condemning the attack, the Ministry said, "As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery."
"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," it added.
According to a report by the Kyiv Post, a Russian missile struck the Turkish-owned cargo vessel Golden Leo, killing 10 people in total.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces launched three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles, with one striking the starboard side of the merchant vessel Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship. The impact caused a fire on board.
Eight sailors were rescued and taken to hospital in Odesa.
On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that its forces continued strikes against Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).
According to the Ministry, anti-ship Oniks missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and loitering munitions targeted port infrastructure. It specifically mentioned hitting “two bulk carriers carrying military cargo at anchorage off the Port of Odesa.”
(with IANS inputs)
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