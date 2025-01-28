India Summons Sri Lankan Envoy, Lodges 'Strong Protest' After 5 Fishermen Injured In Firing

At least five fishermen were injured, two of them critically, after the Sri Lankan navy opened fire at them in the proximity of Delft Island during the early hours of Tuesday. Following the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) protested the incident strongly and summoned the Sri Lankan envoy in New Delhi. The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island.

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). At the same time, the Indian High Commission in Colombo also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government.

The MEA issued a statement expressing concern over the incident. "Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital,” it said.

“Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," the statement further read.

The detained fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu, were taken to Jaffna, where they are expected to face judicial proceedings, as reported by news agency IANS. Their mechanised fishing boat was also seized.

The total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities in the last three days now stands at 47, with three high-value mechanised boats also confiscated. The recurring arrests highlight the challenges faced by Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, particularly in the Palk Bay region, where fishermen frequently face detentions while pursuing their livelihoods.

"Government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the MEA statement added.

India had raised the issue during Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake's visit to India last month. However, despite these discussions, the arrests continue, prompting frustration and fear among fishermen. Since June 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and also seized 58 fishing boats.

