Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850142https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-summons-sri-lankan-envoy-lodges-strong-protest-after-5-fishermen-injured-in-firing-2850142.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN FISHERMEN

India Summons Sri Lankan Envoy, Lodges 'Strong Protest' After 5 Fishermen Injured In Firing

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Summons Sri Lankan Envoy, Lodges 'Strong Protest' After 5 Fishermen Injured In Firing Representational Image. (Pexels)

At least five fishermen were injured, two of them critically, after the Sri Lankan navy opened fire at them in the proximity of Delft Island during the early hours of Tuesday. Following the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) protested the incident strongly and summoned the Sri Lankan envoy in New Delhi. The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island.

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). At the same time, the Indian High Commission in Colombo also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government.

The MEA issued a statement expressing concern over the incident. "Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital,” it said.

“Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," the statement further read. 

The detained fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu, were taken to Jaffna, where they are expected to face judicial proceedings, as reported by news agency IANS. Their mechanised fishing boat was also seized.

The total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities in the last three days now stands at 47, with three high-value mechanised boats also confiscated. The recurring arrests highlight the challenges faced by Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, particularly in the Palk Bay region, where fishermen frequently face detentions while pursuing their livelihoods.

"Government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the MEA statement added.

India had raised the issue during Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake's visit to India last month. However, despite these discussions, the arrests continue, prompting frustration and fear among fishermen. Since June 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and also seized 58 fishing boats.

(With agency Inputs)  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK