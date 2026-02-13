India supercharges air defence: Rs 10,000 crore S-400 missile purchase approved
India's Defence Acquisition Council, led by Rajnath Singh, has given the green signal to a massive deal worth ₹10,000 crore for 288 Russian S-400 missiles, further strengthening the country's missile shield amid growing threats, HT reported.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement