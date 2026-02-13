Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia supercharges air defence: Rs 10,000 crore S-400 missile purchase approved
INDIA-RUSSIA S-400 MISSILE DEAL

India supercharges air defence: Rs 10,000 crore S-400 missile purchase approved

India's Defence Acquisition Council, led by Rajnath Singh, has given the green signal to a massive deal worth ₹10,000 crore for 288 Russian S-400 missiles, further strengthening the country's missile shield amid growing threats, HT reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 06:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
S-400 missile defence system. (Photo: X/@alpha_defense)

India's Defence Acquisition Council, led by Rajnath Singh, has given the green signal to a massive deal worth ₹10,000 crore for 288 Russian S-400 missiles, further strengthening the country's missile shield amid growing threats, HT reported.

