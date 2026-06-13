/India takes innovation push to Europe as 120 deep-tech startups showcase cutting-edge technologies in France

India is set to make a strong statement on the global technology stage with the launch of “India Innovates 2026” in Nice, France, where 120 of the country’s leading deep-tech startups will showcase their innovations before more than 500 global investors, venture capital firms and industry leaders. The event is being seen as a major step in strengthening technology and innovation ties between India and Europe while positioning India as a global hub for advanced technologies.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how the event could become a landmark moment for India’s innovation ecosystem and help establish the country as a leading force in emerging technologies beyond its traditional reputation as a software and outsourcing powerhouse.
The three-day summit, scheduled from June 14 to June 16, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The event will bring together selected startups from a pool of more than 3,000 Indian ventures, highlighting India’s growing capabilities in sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, space and defence technology, healthcare, green energy and biotechnology.
The initiative is backed by India’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of External Affairs and aims to showcase the country’s strengths in deep-tech innovation. Organisers hope the platform will demonstrate that Indian entrepreneurs are not only creating solutions for domestic markets but are also developing technologies with global relevance.
#DNAमित्रों | फ्रांस में भारतीय स्टार्टअप का 'मेला' , यूरोप में भारत के 'गेटवे' का विश्लेषण#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #PMModi #France @rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/AdAgnaUaUt— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 13, 2026
The summit will also feature participation from more than 15 leading Indian academic institutions, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. These institutions are expected to present over 50 advanced research projects, reflecting the growing collaboration between academia, research and industry.
With over 500 international investors and business leaders attending, the event offers Indian startups a valuable opportunity to attract funding, forge partnerships and expand into global markets. It also reinforces India’s ambition to play a larger role in shaping the future of the global digital economy.
The event comes at a time when India is increasingly focusing on innovation-led growth and technology-driven development. By taking its startup success story to one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, India is seeking to project itself not merely as a large consumer market but as a country capable of driving the next wave of technological breakthroughs.
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