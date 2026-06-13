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India takes innovation push to Europe as 120 deep-tech startups showcase cutting-edge technologies in France

The three-day summit, scheduled from June 14 to June 16, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
India takes innovation push to Europe as 120 deep-tech startups showcase cutting-edge technologies in France
Image Credit: File Photo

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