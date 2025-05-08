India Targets Air Defence Radars, Systems In Pakistan In Retaliation To Pak Provocation: Defence Ministry

Indo-Pak Tension: India's Defence Ministry on Thursday said that its Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan in response to Pakistan's overnight provocation. The defence ministry said that Indian response has been in the 'same domain with same intensity as Pakistan'. Pakistan has confirmed drone attacks across the country at 9 key locations Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Chhor, and Karachi. Pakistan’s DG ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that the attack was carried out using Heron Drones by India.

"It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised. Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir," said the Defence Ministry.

The Defence Ministry said that Pakistan tried to attack multiple civilian areas during the intervening night of May 7 and May 8. "On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," said the Defence Ministry.

The Defence Ministry reiterated that during the Press Briefing on 'Operation SINDOOR' on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory under which it targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. "It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response," said the Ministry.

India had carried out 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the killings of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists.