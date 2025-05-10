India Targets Four PAF Airbases After Pakistani Fires Long-Range Weapons, Drones

New Delhi: Giving a fitting reply to Pakistan for its continued aggression, the Indian Air Force (IAF), in a bold and calibrated military response, has conducted multiple strikes on Pakistani Air Force (PAF) bases. The targets included Sargodha, Nur Khan in Rawalpindi and Shorkot and Chakwal in Punjab, as confirmed by senior Indian defense officials.

"India targeted Pakistan military assets in Rahim Yar Khan. Indian armed forces carried out precision strike only at identified military targets in response to Pak actions. Indian armed forces carried out precision strike only at identified military targets in response to Pak actions," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh today told a special media briefing, which was also addressed by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The strikes come in the wake of persistent cross-border provocations following India’s earlier precision operations as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, triggered by the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

The Ministry of Defence said it has carried out a “limited and targeted operation” in Pakistan, ensuring “minimum collateral damage”.

Colonel Qureshi revealed the extent of Pakistan’s recent escalation: “Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via air at more than 26 places and damaged our equipment and personnel at Air Force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot and Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools.”

She condemned Pakistan’s violations of international norms and added: “As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure.”

Addressing the briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh emphasised India's calibrated response: “In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan."

She further warned of Pakistani military activity: "...the Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, accompanying the two women officers at the media briefing, underlined the provocation: "I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern."

Commenting on Pakistan's propaganda and lack of democratic norms, Misri added: "We have also seen in some of the remarks that the Pakistani army spokesman seems to take great joy at the fact that the Indian public should criticise the government of India with various issues. It may be a surprise to Pakistanis to see the citizens criticising their own government, as that is a hallmark of open and functional democracy. Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that shouldn't be surprising..."

He also confirmed a fatal incident: "Pakistan shelled Rajouri, killing an official."

Further affirming India’s position, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh reiterated, "Indian armed forces committed to non-escalation, provided Pakistan side reciprocates."

Taking aim at Pakistan’s disinformation tactics, Misri stated, “As you are seeing, Pakistani claims about the activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation and propaganda. On top of that, this is pedalled by the Pakistani state agencies, the claims that they have made about attacking and destroying various military installations in the country are completely false. The claim about the air force stations in Sirsa, Suratgarh, being destroyed, they are false. Claim about S-400 base in Adampur is being destroyed, is false."

Further detailing Pakistan’s aggression, Wing Commander Singh elaborated, "Pakistan military continued with its provocations carrying out aggressive action, employing multiple threat vectors all along the western border. Pakistan employed drones, long range weapons, fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructures. Pakistani military also resorted to air intrusions using drones and firing of heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control... Indian armed forces successfully neutralised these threats. However, limited damage was sustained at Indian Air Force stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj."

Colonel Qureshi further said, "Pakistan military observed to be moving their troops to border areas." Adding more clarity to Pakistan's targeting efforts, she said: "Pakistan’s aggressive stance on the Western Front continued and tried to target the Indian Army.

She concluded with a grave confirmation, " Pakistan attacked 26 locations from Srinagar to Chhalliya and damage airbases in Udhampur, Adampur, Pathankot and Bathinda. Pakistan targeted Army hospitals in Srinagar, Avantipur and Udhampur. Pakistan launched a high speed missile in Punjab."