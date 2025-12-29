120 Km Range, Unpatched Precision: India Test Fires Long Range Guided Rocket Pinaka; Rajnath Singh Congratulates DRDO

India on Monday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, marking a significant milestone in the country’s indigenous defence capabilities.

The test validated the rocket’s extended range, accuracy, and guidance system, further enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists and all stakeholders involved in the project, calling the successful test a major boost to India’s defence preparedness and self-reliance in advanced weapon systems.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) was conducted successfully at ITR, Chandipur today.



Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India and other stakeholders on this achievement. pic.twitter.com/SAIL8jj8KI — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) December 29, 2025

The Pinaka LRGR-120 is designed to provide long-range precision strike capability to the Indian Armed Forces and represents a key step in strengthening India’s artillery firepower under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The newly developed 120-kilometre range rockets for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system can be fired from the existing launch platforms, which currently support rockets with ranges of 40 km and over 75 km. This upgrade significantly expands the system’s strike capability without requiring changes to the launcher infrastructure.

The Indian Army is also focused on reinforcing its existing Pinaka regiments and has recently placed orders for area-denial munitions to enhance the operational effectiveness of these units.

The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is an indigenously developed long-range artillery system created by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Designed for quick deployment and high accuracy, Pinaka plays a crucial role in strengthening the Army’s modern battlefield capabilities.

Pinaka has also emerged as a notable success in India’s defence exports. The system has already been inducted by Armenia, and several European nations, including France, have expressed interest in acquiring it.