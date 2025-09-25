India has successfully test-fired its next-generation Agni Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday. The intermediate-range nuclear-capable missile, with a strike capability of up to 2,000 km, was launched from a specially designed rail platform, marking a major milestone in India’s defence preparedness.



Sharing videos of the launch on X, the Defence Minister said the test has highlighted India’s growing missile strength and praised the “first-of-its-kind” rail-based system that offers faster movement, quick launch capability, and reduced visibility.



Rail Network As Strategic Asset



India’s decision to launch missiles from its railway infrastructure has given a significant edge to defence, in the mobility sector. With one of the largest rail networks in the world, route length of 69,000 km approx, India can now transport missiles more effectively across its vast geography.



Defence experts have said that this system will allow missiles to move seamlessly across the country without drawing attention, making it harder for adversaries to track their locations. Also the use of trains ensures large-scale movement of equipment and weapons in less time, which could prove decisive in a war like situation.

A Game-Changer



The Agni Prime missile test is seen as a strategic breakthrough, putting India in an elite group of nations like the United States, Russia, and China, which have developed railcar based missile systems in the past. Unlike fixed launch pads, rail-based systems allow missiles to be transported to remote or strategic locations and fired with little advance warning, giving the armed forces greater flexibility.



Experts claim that the specially designed launcher can move freely on the rail network without preconditions, meaning the missile can be carried across the country and fired from different points with short reaction time.



Lead in Defence Readiness



Analysts say, this innovation will not only strengthen India’s missile capability but also boosts the importance of the Indian Railways in national security. In any war-like scenario, rail-based transport would make it easier to move missiles, equipment, and other heavy arms quickly and efficiently.



The Agni Prime missile itself is built with advanced features, making it lighter, faster, and more accurate. Combined with India’s vast and reliable railway system, the missile can be deployed rapidly, ensuring a stronger position.