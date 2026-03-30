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NewsIndiaIndia tests Divyastra Mk2 strike drone: 2,000 km range, 180kmph speed, 100kg payload capacity
DIVYASTRA MK2

India tests Divyastra Mk2 strike drone: 2,000 km range, 180kmph speed, 100kg payload capacity

The Divyastra MK2 variant is positioned as a next-generation strike drone platform designed for high-value, long-range missions in contested environments. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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India tests Divyastra Mk2 strike drone: 2,000 km range, 180kmph speed, 100kg payload capacityImage: X

Indian defence startups have turned up the strike drone competition with three strike drones like the Iranian Shahed drone already in testing. The three strike drones are Sheshnaag, Project KAL and Divyastra MK2, the latest to go into testing. 

Lucknow-based defence startup HoverIt has announced that Divyastra MK2, an advanced long-range strike UAV, has commenced taxi Trials. Notably, the drone has been engineered to deliver deep strategic strike capabilities, extended endurance, and enhanced swarm intelligence.

The MK2 variant is positioned as a next-generation strike drone platform designed for high-value, long-range missions in contested environments. The Divyastra MK2 represents a significant evolution from the earlier Divyastra MKI loitering munition. The MKI is also in the trials.

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It has an operational projected range between 1,500 to 2,000 kilometres and a flight endurance of 8 to 12 hours. The platform is designed to operate deep inside adversary territory, enabling both persistent surveillance and precision strike missions.

Its cruising speed of approximately 180 kmph ensures efficient long-distance transit. During the attack phase, the terminal attack speed surges to 300 to 400 kmph, allowing for rapid engagement during the final strike phase. This dual-speed profile optimises both endurance and lethality, making the system suitable for time-sensitive targeting as well as prolonged intelligence-gathering operations.

Unlike the competitors, Divyastra MK2 can carry a payload of around 50 to 100 kilograms, thus increasing its destruction capacity. This substantial payload envelope enables the integration of a variety of mission-specific configurations, including high-explosive warheads, sensor packages, or electronic warfare payloads. 

Strike drones have become essential in modern warfare because they offer a way to hit targets precisely without putting pilots or large forces at risk. They can stay in the air for hours, watch a target, and strike at the right moment, which is especially useful in fast-changing combat situations. 

Compared to traditional systems, they are cheaper to deploy and easier to scale, allowing even smaller forces to carry out impactful operations. Their ability to operate deep inside enemy territory and carry out both surveillance and attack roles makes them a flexible tool on the battlefield. As conflicts become more technology-driven, drones are no longer just support assets—they are increasingly central to how wars are fought.

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