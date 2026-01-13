India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO

Tourism between India and Thailand is far more than an exchange of travellers, it is a reflection of centuries old civilisational ties, shared spiritual values, and deep-rooted cultural connections. From ancient maritime routes to the spread of Buddhism and Hindu philosophy, the relationship between the two nations has evolved organically over time. Today, tourism has become the strongest bridge sustaining and expanding this bond.

India and Thailand share a remarkable cultural affinity. The Ramayana, known in Thailand as Ramakien, continues to shape Thai art and traditions. Buddhism, which originated in India, remains central to Thai society. Hindu deities such as Lord Ganpati, Lord Brahma, and Lord Vishnu are widely revered in Thailand, symbolising a harmonious coexistence of faiths that feels instantly familiar to Indian travellers.

“Tourism between India and Thailand is not just about destinations, it is about shared heritage, faith, and people-to-people connections that transcend borders,” said Ravi Gosain, President of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).

Tourism as a Two-Way Cultural Exchange

Thailand has consistently been among the most preferred international destinations for Indian tourists. Before the pandemic, Indian arrivals crossed two million annually, driven by Thailand’s excellent connectivity, warm hospitality, scenic beauty, and cultural familiarity. At the same time, Thailand remains an important source market for spiritual and Buddhist tourism to India, with Thai pilgrims visiting Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Nalanda.

This two-way movement of tourists is unique because it is deeply rooted in culture and spirituality. Indians feel culturally at ease in Thailand, while many Thais look to India as a spiritual homeland. This cultural comfort creates opportunities to promote tourism that goes beyond leisure and shopping, towards meaningful, experience-based travel.

It is in this context that a new spiritual landmark in Phuket has emerged, adding a powerful cultural dimension to Indo-Thai tourism. The Lord Shrimant Ganpati Bappa Devalai in Rawai is a replica of Pune’s iconic Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, one of India’s most sacred Ganpati shrines. Built with remarkable attention to detail, the temple stands today as a prominent Hindu spiritual and cultural landmark in Phuket,” he said while sharing that there are many other places to see.

Gosain further said, “Seeing a replica of Pune’s Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Phuket is a powerful reminder that faith and culture know no geographical boundaries.” For Indian tourists, a visit to Phuket has traditionally focused on beaches, islands, and leisure activities. Since, Phuket is very popular among Indian couples and family visitors, the presence of such a prominent Hindu temple offers an opportunity to combine leisure with spiritualityenhancing the overall travel experience.

Tourism as Cultural Diplomacy

In today’s world, tourism plays an increasingly important role in cultural diplomacy. Temples, heritage sites, festivals, and spiritual centres act as soft power instruments, fostering goodwill and mutual respect. India and Thailand are uniquely placed to build on this synergy by promoting spiritual circuits, cultural festivals, and heritage tourism through joint initiatives.