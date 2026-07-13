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The ultimate war plan: Inside India's massive military strategy to counter China and Pakistan

India's new CDS is set to present a radical new plan to merge the Army, Navy and Air Force into three theatre commands. The move aims to speed up military response against China and Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
The ultimate war plan: Inside India's massive military strategy to counter China and Pakistan
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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