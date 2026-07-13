India runs its Army, Navy and Air Force as separate forces. Most big powers do not. Now India wants to change this. General N S Raja Subramani, the country's Chief of Defence Staff, will present a final plan to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh this month. The plan could reshape how India fights future wars.
Theatrisation means putting all three forces under one commander for a specific region. Right now, each service acts on its own. This causes delays. A theatre command removes that gap. One officer controls land, sea and air forces in a single zone.
The plan has been in the works since 2022. The previous CDS, General Anil Chauhan, handed in his final draft of this plan before he left office. General Subramani will now walk the minister and other stakeholders (people with a say) through the same proposal.
As per the radical new plan, India will create three commands to guard its borders. The Northern Theatre Command will sit in Lucknow. It will focus only on China. The Western Theatre Command will have its headquarters in Jaipur. Its target is Pakistan. The Maritime Theatre Command will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram. It will guard the Indian Ocean.
China set up a similar system in 2015. India's new structure follows that model. The goal is speed. If a border is threatened, the response should be quick and united, not stuck in committee talks between three services.
This plan changes who holds power during war. Service chiefs will lose operational control (day-to-day command in fighting). Their job will shift to training troops and supplying equipment. Once war begins, theatre commanders will report directly to the defence minister.
This has caused unease at the three service headquarters. Some officers worry this cuts into their traditional authority. The political leadership backs the reform. But the shift is a major departure from how India's military has worked since independence.
Setting up theatre commands means creating four new four-star posts (top-level officers). These officers would hold the same rank as the existing service chiefs, similar to a cabinet secretary in status.
Bureaucrats are cautious about adding more top posts. There is a practical reason for this. If theatre commanders held a lower rank, three-star for example, they would answer to the service chiefs anyway. The whole point of the reform would be lost. The command needs a matching rank to work.
Once Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves the proposal, it goes to the Cabinet Committee on Security (the top government body for security decisions). Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds final approval. If cleared, the plan could bring the biggest change to India's military structure since independence.
The next few weeks will decide if India moves from three separate forces to one joint command system.
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