Indo-Pak Tension: Amid escalating tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India has successfully foiled yet another desperate attempt by Pakistan-based hacker groups to infiltrate Indian websites. In the latest wave of cyber offensives, pro-Pakistan groups such as "Cyber Group HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew" launched coordinated attempts to breach and deface several Indian websites—but were swiftly neutralized by Indian cybersecurity agencies.

Among the targeted platforms were the official websites of Army Public School Nagrota and Sunjuwan. Hackers attempted to deface them with provocative messages mocking the victims of the Pahalgam attack. In a separate incident, a website providing healthcare services for ex-servicemen was defaced—an act viewed as a sign of Pakistan’s growing digital aggression and frustration.

India’s prompt cyber response highlights its robust defense capabilities in the digital domain, even as provocations continue to rise. There have been repeated attempts made by hackers operating from Pakistan to attack websites having linkages to children, old age veterans and other innocent people. Resorting to attacking veterans' and families' platforms reflects another low by Pakistan and their continuous attempts to operate in unethical ways.\

The hacking of the Army Institute of Hotel Management's website and Indian Air Force veterans further illustrates the Pakistani establishment's intent to provoke and escalate tensions in the digital battlespace. Earlier on April 29, Pakistan redirected its efforts towards publicly accessible welfare and educational websites after finding mission-critical national networks impenetrable. Operating under the moniker "IOK Hacker" - Internet of Khilafah, the group sought to deface pages, disrupt online services and harvest personal information. India's layered cybersecurity architecture detected the intrusions in real-time and quickly traced their origin to Pakistan.

Intelligence assessments confirmed four related incidents. The websites of Army Public School (APS) Srinagar and APS Ranikhet were both targeted with inflammatory propaganda. APS Srinagar also faced a distributed-denial-of-service assault. An attempted breach of the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database was likewise detected, while a concurrent effort was made to compromise the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal.

All four sites were promptly isolated, and restorative action was undertaken; no operational or classified networks were affected at any stage. These brazen cyberattacks are part of a broader pattern of provocation by Pakistan, which has long employed terrorism and information warfare against India. It appears that Pakistan is testing India's restraint and patience. (With ANI inputs)