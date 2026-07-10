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India tightens prescription for alcohol-based cough syrups, oral drugs: What changes for you?

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a notification which brought into effect that all 'Syrups', including cough syrups, will no longer be available over the counter.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
India tightens prescription for alcohol-based cough syrups, oral drugs: What changes for you?
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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