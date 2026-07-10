/India tightens prescription for alcohol-based cough syrups, oral drugs: What changes for you?

The Indian government, in a july 8 notification, introduced stricter regulations on alcohol-based oral medicines, including many commonly used cough syrups, to prevent misuse and safeguard public health, particularly among children and teenagers.
Under the Drugs (Tenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all oral formulations containing more than 12% alcohol (ethyl alcohol) and sold in bottles or packings larger than 30 millilitres will now fall under Schedule H1. This means these medicines can no longer be sold over the counter and will require a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.
In simple terms, any oral medicine that contains more than 12% ethyl alcohol and is sold in bottles larger than 30 ml will no longer be available over the counter.
These medicines will require a doctor’s prescription to be purchased.
The new rules will come into effect six months after their publication in the Official Gazette, which means the changes are expected to be implemented around January 2027.
Though the notification does not explicitly mention the reason, the move is widely viewed as a step to curb the misuse of alcohol-based syrups. Many such formulations, especially cough syrups, are sometimes consumed for intoxication rather than for actual medical treatment.
For years, concerns have been raised about the easy availability of alcohol-heavy syrups that some individuals, especially adolescents, misuse for intoxication. There were also worries regarding unnecessary use in children. The government took the decision after public consultation and in consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.
Earlier on June 16, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a notification which brought into effect that all 'Syrups', including cough syrups, will no longer be available over the counter.
A prescription by a doctor will be required for the purchase of 'Syrups', welcoming the move, Senior paediatric specialist Dr Dhiren Gupta described the decision as long overdue.
Talking to news agency ANI, Dr Gupta said, “I think this decision should have been made many years ago,” he said. “If we examine the details, it applies to all syrups, not just cough and cold syrups. In general, you shouldn’t give any syrup to children without a proper reason.”
He pointed out the addiction risks associated with certain ingredients like codeine and stressed that while the rule is positive, its enforcement, especially in rural areas, will be the real test.
Indian Medical Association President Dr Anil Nayak also welcomed the notification. “We welcome our government’s decision. It is a good decision, because most syrups contain a little caffeine or alcohol, so people use them for intoxication,” he said.
He urged people to obtain prescriptions only from qualified MBBS or higher doctors and warned pharmacists against selling these medicines without prescriptions, noting that the government can take strict action against violations.
From the effective date, you will need a doctor’s prescription to buy larger packs of alcohol-based cough syrups and similar oral medicines. Small packs of 30 ml or less remain unaffected by this specific restriction. It is advisable to always consult a qualified doctor before using such medicines, especially for children.
This regulatory change reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to balance access to necessary medicines with stronger controls on potential misuse. While the intention is widely supported by medical professionals, successful implementation at the ground level, particularly in smaller towns and villages, will be crucial for its effectiveness.
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