Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, on her party’s 26th foundation day, said that India should act as a 'big brother' in South Asia, advocating for amicable relations with neighboring countries. She added that as a major regional power, India should prioritise diplomacy to foster stability rather than engaging in confrontational policies.

The PDP Chief also said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country's external affairs, and without it, there is no external policy.

“India’s foreign policy is often cited as a barrier when Kashmiris advocate for peace with neighbors, suggesting a disconnect between national policy and regional aspirations in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

“Jammu Kashmir suffers the consequences of India’s foreign policy decisions, particularly wars and militarized approaches, which are fought in Jammu Kashmir,” Mufti emphasised.

The PDP leader questioned the outcomes of past wars, saying, “What did we achieve? The only destruction we had by wars that were fought in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Mufti criticized the global arms race and said, “A new war has started now, who will buy more weapons. She said India has 80 crore people living below the poverty line, and Pakistan is surviving on loans, but both countries are in a race that who will buy more new generation weaponry, who will buy new generation missiles, jets.”

She added, “India’s provision of free rations to 80 crore people, we have deficiencies in healthcare. We don’t have doctors and facilities. But we fight wars.”

Talking about the Election Commission of India’s SIR in Bihar, she said, You brought SIR, what will you achieve? If you want our land, take it and throw us out.” She said that if India wants to grow loud in the world and get ahead of China, then it needs to stop 'hate and war, and reconcile.’

She also reacted to India Pakistan cricket match that’s happening during the Asia Cup and said, “I’m happy that the Indian team will participate in the Asia Cup and play against Pakistan. How much blood will you spill?”

“The PDP always advocated for ‘healing touch’ policies, dialogue, reconciliation, and development in Jammu and Kashmir. And India is a big country, a big democracy, it should act like big brother to neighboring countries,” Mehbooba said.

Praising former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s diplomatic efforts, said, “In 1999 Delhi-Lahore Bus Service was launched shortly after the Kargil War. Despite the conflict, Vajpayee engaged with Pakistan, reflecting a commitment to dialogue. This was Mufti Mohammad Syed's vision was resolving tensions through diplomacy.”

Mehbooba said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a strong mandate of 120 crore people of the country, and he can solve the Kashmir issue through dialogue with Pakistan and stakeholders within J-K.