Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India to become ‘space powerhouse’ by 2050: Why Australia’s former PM predicts so

India to become ‘space powerhouse’ by 2050: Why Australia’s former PM predicts so

Scott Morrison sees India competing for capital as companies reassess China exposure. Australia is also supporting India’s Gaganyaan mission with space-tracking infrastructure.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 05:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 05:27 AM IST
India to become ‘space powerhouse’ by 2050: Why Australia’s former PM predicts so
Image Credit: Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R). (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Horoscope today, August 14, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, uncertainty is no longer serving you
2
3
4
5