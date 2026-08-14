/India to become ‘space powerhouse’ by 2050: Why Australia’s former PM predicts so

Sydney: Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed India’s space ambitions, saying the country could become a “space powerhouse” over the next two to three decades as its space economy develops.
Speaking online at the Indo-Mediterranean Dialogues, he said India’s geography, industrial strength and rising technology base give it potential to build a much larger role in the space sector.
“I think India will be a space powerhouse over the next 20 to 30 years as its space economy matures,” Morrison said.
He also said India’s democratic institutions would be an important factor in attracting international investment. According to him, investors looking at long-term opportunities need confidence in the country’s institutions before committing large amounts of capital.
“India takes its democracy and its institutions seriously and must, because it is a big part of your investment pitch as to why people would risk capital in India,” he said.
Morrison said India can benefit as international companies reassess their business exposure to China. He expects the country to compete for some of the capital that could move out of China and believes the country has a strong case to make to international investors.
“We have seen capital withdrawn out of China. Where will it go? India will be one of those countries making that pitch, and I think it can make a good one,” he said.
His comments come as India is developing its space programme beyond traditional satellite launches and building capabilities in human spaceflight, private-sector space activity and advanced space technology.
The country has also been encouraging private companies to take a larger role in the space sector, creating opportunities in areas ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch services to communications and space-based applications.
India’s space programme has earned international recognition through missions led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including the Chandrayaan lunar missions and the successful Mars Orbiter Mission. The Gaganyaan programme is now one of the country’s major priorities as the country prepares for its first human spaceflight mission.
Australia has also taken steps to support India’s developing space programme.
In July, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the establishment of temporary space-tracking infrastructure on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to support India’s maiden human spaceflight mission.
The announcement came during a joint press interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne, where the two leaders discussed cooperation between Australia and India.
The tracking facility is expected to support the Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Programme by providing additional ground-based infrastructure for communication and tracking during the mission.
“As we expand our cooperation in space and technology, we have agreed to commission a temporary space tracking terminal on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, which will support India's landmark Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Programme,” Albanese said.
The Cocos (Keeling) Islands, an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean, offer a useful location for space-tracking operations because of their position between Australia and the Indian mainland.
The cooperation adds a new layer to the India-Australia technology partnership. Space has become part of the broader relationship between the two countries, along with defence, critical minerals, education, trade and emerging technologies.
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