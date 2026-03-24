India to build sixth-generation fighter jet, mulling over joining hands with these countries – Why China and Pakistan are on tenterhooks

New Delhi: India is beginning to look beyond fifth-generation aircraft and is now exploring plans to develop or join a sixth-generation fighter jet programme. The move is aimed at preparing the IAF for future combat environments. It comes at a time when global wars and rapid military modernisation across regions have highlighted the growing importance of air superiority.

Recent wars, including military confrontations in West Asia, have once again shown how air power and naval strength decide outcomes on the battlefield. Countries with advanced fighter aircraft and strong aerial capabilities continue to hold a strategic advantage. The United States, Russia and China are at the forefront of this competition, while other nations are also accelerating their next-generation fighter programmes.

Attention has now moved toward long-term modernisation, with India planning the next phase of air power development. The country is investing heavily in the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth fighter that is presently under development.

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However, with neighbouring countries also expanding their air capabilities, India is considering sixth-generation fighter jets as the next step in maintaining a technological edge.

Global options

According to reports, India is evaluating the possibility of joining one of the major international sixth-generation fighter jet programmes that are presently under development. And in this process, two initiatives are drawing attention.

The first is the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a joint venture of Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy. The second is the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), which is being developed by France, Germany and Spain. Both projects aim to build next-generation fighter aircraft that could enter service in the 2030s or beyond.

The IAF is studying these programmes as part of an effort to ensure India does not fall behind in advanced fighter technologies. Participation in such programmes could help the country gain access to cutting-edge capabilities, including advanced engines, stealth design, artificial intelligence-based combat systems and next-generation sensors.

Such collaboration is seen as a practical approach, which will allow India to speed up development while continuing to strengthen its domestic defense industry. The move could also complement India’s existing fighter programmes, including the AMCA and ongoing upgrades to the present aircraft fleets.

What sixth-generation fighters could bring

Sixth-generation fighter jets are expected to bring major changes in aerial combat. Fifth-generation aircraft such as the F-22, F-35 and China’s J-20 are built around stealth, sensor fusion and network-centric warfare. Sixth-generation platforms are expected to build on these capabilities and introduce new features.

Future aircraft are likely to control unmanned drone swarms, use artificial intelligence to assist pilots and operate with advanced electronic warfare systems. These jets are also expected to share data seamlessly with satellites, ground stations and other aircraft to create an integrated combat network.

Another important concept being explored is the use of “loyal wingman” drones. In this model, a single fighter jet can operate along with multiple unmanned aircraft to expand mission reach while reducing risk to pilots. These features are driving international competition, with multiple countries investing heavily in sixth-generation technologies.

Long-term strategy for India

Exploring sixth-generation fighter jets is part of a modernisation effort. At present, the IAF operates a mix of aircraft, including Su-30MKI, Rafale, MiG-29 and indigenous Tejas fighters. While upgrades are underway, planners are also looking at future technologies to maintain operational readiness over the coming decades.

The move also shows India’s efforts to reduce technological gaps and strengthen domestic capabilities. By combining indigenous development with international partnerships, the country aims to prepare for evolving security challenges and maintain strategic balance in the region.