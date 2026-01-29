India to build Sukhoi-style Superjet-100: Small runway’s ‘baahubali’ set to take flight in Make in India revolution

New Delhi: India is set to enter a new phase in civil aviation manufacturing as the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited prepares to build a commercial passenger aircraft indigenously. Known globally for producing fighter jets such as Tejas and Su-30 MKI, the HAL has now signed an agreement with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to manufacture the Sukhoi Superjet-100 in India. The deal puts passenger aircraft manufacturing at the centre of India’s Make in India initiative.

The Sukhoi Superjet-100 is not a fighter aircraft, but it carries the engineering legacy of a company known for combat aviation. Designed by the same Sukhoi engineers who built some of the world’s most advanced military jets, the Superjet-100 is a regional passenger aircraft built for demanding conditions.

Under the agreement, the HAL will receive the licence to manufacture the aircraft in India and will also handle sales, maintenance and long-term support. The United Aircraft Corporation will provide technical assistance and design support to enable production at HAL facilities.

Aviation experts see the aircraft as a strong fit for Indian geography. The Superjet-100 has earned a reputation as a powerful performer on short runways. Many Indian airports in hill regions and remote areas such as Shimla, Kullu and several airports in the Northeast operate with limited runway length. These airports face operational limits for large Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

The Superjet-100 is made to take off and land safely on small runways and in tough terrain. The aircraft’s structure shows its origins in high-performance aviation. Its body is built for strength and stability. Its aerodynamics allow smooth flight through challenging weather. Modern avionics support safe operations in low visibility, fog and adverse conditions, which are common at several Indian airports during winter and monsoon seasons.

India’s domestic aviation market presently shows a gap in aircraft size. Airlines operate 70-seat turboprop aircraft on one end and 180-seat narrow-body jets on the other. The Superjet-100 fits between these two segments. It offers seating for roughly 87 to 98 passengers and flies at speeds close to 870 kilometres per hour. This allows faster travel on medium-distance routes such as Delhi to Patna or Mumbai to Indore, where larger aircraft often struggle to fill seats efficiently.

Passenger comfort has also been a design priority. The cabin is wider than many aircraft in its class. Seats measure about 18.3 inches in width, similar to or better than economy seating on larger jets. Overhead storage is generous, addressing a frequent concern among Indian travellers. The typical seating layout reduces the number of middle seats, improving comfort on short and medium-haul flights.

The aircraft will be available in two range variants. The standard version can fly close to 3,000 kilometres. The long-range version extends that reach to about 4,500 kilometres. This allows nonstop connections between major Indian cities such as Delhi and Chennai or Mumbai and Kolkata, while also supporting routes to the Northeast and hill states. The aircraft cruises at altitudes up to 40,000 feet, helping it avoid turbulence and poor weather.

For airlines, the Superjet-100 offers a commercial advantage. Many routes do not generate enough demand to justify a 180-seat jet, but turboprops take longer and offer lower passenger appeal. A 100-seat jet with higher speed and lower operating cost fits this gap. Industry estimates suggest the aircraft could improve route profitability while keeping fares competitive.

Manufacturing the aircraft in India is expected to lower costs further. Local production removes import duties and reduces dependence on overseas supply chains. Spare parts availability within the country can shorten maintenance cycles. HAL’s licence to handle repairs and servicing inside India could also save foreign exchange that airlines presently spend abroad.

The agreement carries strategic importance beyond a single aircraft programme. Until now, India has relied almost entirely on Boeing and Airbus for commercial aviation. This partnership places India on the global civil aviation manufacturing map. It also creates an ecosystem of skills, suppliers and infrastructure that could support future aircraft programmes.

Safety certification for the Superjet-100 already exists through European and Russian aviation authorities. The aircraft meets international safety standards. Indian regulators will conduct their own evaluations before commercial operations begin. Updated variants of the aircraft include improved safety systems and refined designs based on operational experience.

HAL’s entry into passenger aircraft manufacturing builds on earlier work. The company has previously produced the Dornier-228, used by the Coast Guard and regional airlines. Decades of experience in aircraft design, assembly and testing provide a strong base for this transition. Collaboration with the United Aircraft Corporation is expected to accelerate learning and capability building.

Production will take time. Certification, factory preparation and supply chain development are ahead. Industry estimates suggest that a Made in India Superjet-100 could begin flying in Indian skies within three to four years. If executed as planned, the programme could change regional connectivity, strengthen domestic manufacturing and represent a turning point for India’s civil aviation ambitions.