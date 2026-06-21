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India to buy 9 retired Jaguar jets from UK, but they won’t fly – here’s why IAF is still acquiring them

Previous transfers from France, Oman and the UK have helped keep the Jaguar fleet operational. The latest deal continues that effort as the Air Force works to manage fighter squadron shortages.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
India to buy 9 retired Jaguar jets from UK, but they won’t fly – here’s why IAF is still acquiring them
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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