/India to buy 9 retired Jaguar jets from UK, but they won’t fly – here’s why IAF is still acquiring them

New Delhi: As the Indian Air Force (IAF) works to keep its ageing Jaguar strike aircraft flying for another decade, it has decided to acquire nine retired fighter aircraft of the same type from the United Kingdom. The plane will not join combat operations but will serve as a valuable source of spare parts and reusable components for India’s existing fleet.
The IAF is dealing with a shrinking number of fighter squadrons. At present, it operates 29 squadrons against an approved strength of 42. Among those are six squadrons of Jaguars, the aircraft that have formed the backbone of India’s deep-strike capability since the 1980s.
The latest acquisition is part of a strategy the IAF has followed for years. As other countries phased out their Jaguars, India began purchasing retired airframes to support its own fleet. The aircraft acquired from the United Kingdom will be dismantled and used to recover parts that are becoming difficult to source through conventional supply chains.
This is not the first time India has turned to retired Jaguars abroad. Earlier, the IAF obtained aircraft from France, Oman and the United Kingdom after those countries withdrew the platform from service.
One of the largest transfers came in 2018 when France provided 31 retired Jaguar airframes along with engines and spare parts at no cost. India also reached an agreement with Oman to acquire more than 20 retired Jaguars. Many of those aircraft had logged relatively fewer flying hours and were considered to be in good condition.
Today, India is the only country still operating the Jaguar. That unique position has made maintenance challenging, particularly as original manufacturers and suppliers have moved on from the platform.
The imported aircraft are primarily used for ‘cannibalisation’. Components such as landing gear assemblies, hydraulic systems, avionics equipment and the Rolls-Royce Adour engines are removed and fitted into operational aircraft.
These recovered parts have helped the IAF manage shortages that would otherwise affect serviceability rates.
Over the past decade, India invested in upgrading part of the Jaguar fleet through the DARIN-III modernisation programme. Roughly half of the aircraft received new systems, including advanced radars capable of tracking multiple targets, terrain-mapping features, electronic jamming capabilities and modern cockpit displays.
The upgraded aircraft were fitted with new multifunction displays and advanced head-up displays to give pilots better situational awareness and mission capability.
The remaining older Jaguars were not selected for major upgrades. Those aircraft are expected to begin retiring from 2028.
The IAF had once explored a major engine replacement programme that would have swapped the ageing Adour engines for Honeywell F-125N powerplants. The proposal was part of the DARIN-III upgrade programme and was expected to cost billions of dollars.
The plan was eventually shelved because of the financial burden involved.
As a result, the upgraded Jaguars are expected to continue flying with their existing engines while serving as an important bridge until newer combat aircraft enter service. The acquisition of retired airframes is expected to provide a flow of spare parts for years to come.
In addition to traditional sourcing methods, the IAF has also been using newer techniques such as 3D printing to support maintenance requirements. Even so, shortages persist in certain areas, including components related to the aircraft’s ejection seat system.
For the Air Force, the arrival of nine retired Jaguars from the United Kingdom is less about adding aircraft and more about extending the life of a fleet that continues to play a role in India’s strike capability while the next generation of fighters gradually enters service.
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