PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

India To Conduct Major Air Force Drills Near Pakistan Border Amid Rising Tensions | DETAILS

The Indian Air Force will conduct major air drills near the Pakistan border in Rajasthan amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Flights near the region will be temporarily suspended.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India To Conduct Major Air Force Drills Near Pakistan Border Amid Rising Tensions | DETAILS Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts take-off and landing exercises on the Ganga Expressway (ANI)

The Indian Air Force will stage massive air exercises along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan, as per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Wednesday night. The exercises will take off at 9:30 PM and run for about five-and-a-half hours. To facilitate the exercise, flights from airports near the border will be suspended temporarily.

 

The military exercises follow rising Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the April terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 individuals—primarily civilians—were killed by militants affiliated with The Resistance Front, which is thought to be a proxy group of the proscribed Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Indian government has claimed to have evidence that points towards Pakistan's deep state being involved in the attack. The air drills scheduled to take place soon are being viewed as a strong demonstration of India's military preparedness and strategic intentions.

