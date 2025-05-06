India To Conduct Major Air Force Drills Near Pakistan Border Amid Rising Tensions | DETAILS
The Indian Air Force will conduct major air drills near the Pakistan border in Rajasthan amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Flights near the region will be temporarily suspended.
Trending Photos
The Indian Air Force will stage massive air exercises along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan, as per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Wednesday night. The exercises will take off at 9:30 PM and run for about five-and-a-half hours. To facilitate the exercise, flights from airports near the border will be suspended temporarily.
Baat Pate Ki : PAK सीमा पर हवाई अभ्यास का नोटिस जारी#BaatPateKi #IndianAirForce @ShobhnaYadava @thakur_shivangi pic.twitter.com/biYAfO1Xx6 — Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 6, 2025
The military exercises follow rising Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the April terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 individuals—primarily civilians—were killed by militants affiliated with The Resistance Front, which is thought to be a proxy group of the proscribed Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The Indian government has claimed to have evidence that points towards Pakistan's deep state being involved in the attack. The air drills scheduled to take place soon are being viewed as a strong demonstration of India's military preparedness and strategic intentions.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv