India to continue Russian oil imports despite US sanctions waiver

In a clear message, the government has said that it will continue purchasing Russian crude oil without any change, regardless of the US sanctions waiver on Russian seaborne oil. A senior government official emphasised that the country’s energy security and practical economic needs come first, especially at a time when global fuel prices are high, and tensions in West Asia are rising.

The statement comes just after the Trump administration allowed a key sanctions waiver to expire over the weekend, raising concerns in international circles. But New Delhi appears unfazed.

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Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, made India’s position crystal clear, she said, “Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier... I mean before the waiver, also, during the waiver, also, and now also.”

Sharma explained that India’s oil buying decisions are driven purely by commercial sense and reliable supply chains, not by external political pressures.

“It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase,” she said, adding that the end of the American waiver would not alter New Delhi’s approach.

She also assured people at home that there’s no reason to worry about fuel availability.

“There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly... and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says, "Regarding American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia before waiver also, during waiver, and now also. It is… pic.twitter.com/aFlZwNPJZn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

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For the past few years, Russian oil has become a major part of India’s import basket, largely because it is often available at attractive discounted prices compared to other global sources.

This steady flow has helped the country manage costs and diversify its supplies. Right now, oil markets remain tense. Brent crude was trading at USD 110.28 per barrel, while WTI stood at USD 106.32, fuelled by ongoing conflicts in West Asia and fears over possible disruptions in key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Through it all, India’s message is straightforward: its energy policy will be guided by what makes practical sense for the nation, not by shifting geopolitical winds. As long as Russian oil remains competitively priced and accessible, it looks set to remain a key part of India’s energy mix.

This assertive stance reflects India’s broader foreign policy approach of strategic autonomy. As one of the world’s largest oil importers, India has consistently maintained that its energy purchases are based on commercial merit and national interest rather than aligning strictly with any bloc.



(with ANI inputs)