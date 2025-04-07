India To Deploy Electronic Surveillance Systems On Pakistan, Bangladesh Borders: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a big announcement to secure the country's borders especially that with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Infiltrators including terrorists have been trespassing into Indian territory for decades and now the government is looking to use technological advancement to safeguard the country's borders. Addressing BSF personnel during a visit to Border Outpost ‘Vinay' near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that the government is deploying an electronic surveillance system to secure the borders.

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the growing role of technology in securing Jammu and Kashmir, saying that advanced tools will soon be used to detect and destroy underground tunnels used by terrorists to infiltrate across the border.

He shared that more than 26 tech-driven initiatives are currently being tested — from anti-drone systems to tunnel detection and electronic surveillance. Shah expressed confidence that by next March, these efforts will start delivering results, making it easier and safer for soldiers on the ground to carry out their duties.

“Two models of electronic surveillance systems have been developed for deployment on the border. After their installation across the entire border, soldiers will find it much easier to receive information and respond immediately to any actions by the enemy, using technology,” the home minister said.

Shah said that several tests have been conducted to detect infiltration and identify tunnels using technology. In a few years, the Home Minister said, the security forces deployed on the entire India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders will be fully equipped with technical assistance.

“The sacrifice, bravery, valour and courage of our soldiers form the shield that protects India against enemies from across the border, and this is why the people of the country hold deep respect for the BSF,” he said.

Shah emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is fully committed to the welfare of security forces and their families. The Centre has launched several welfare schemes for security forces, including Ayushman CAPF, ex-gratia payments, accidental death insurance coverage under the CAPF salary package scheme, the Unified Pension Scheme, the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) and E-Housing, he said.