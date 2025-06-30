India To Discuss Spy Planes, Air Defence Systems, Sea Mines In Key Acquisition Meet

At a time when the Operation Sindoor is still on, the Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled to meet this week to take up proposals worth over Rs one lakh crore for modernising the defence forces are expected to be taken up for clearance.

The list of proposals worth over Rs one lakh crore for buying equipment for modernisation has been listed in the meeting agenda planned around the end of this week, defence sources told ANI.

To strengthen the air defence capabilities of the country, the Quick Reaction Surface-to-air missile system made by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) would be taken up for clearance for the Indian Army.

The project, worth around Rs 30,000 crore, would be critical for the Indian Army's air defence capabilities as the system can be effective against targets up to 30 km.

The Indian Air Force would be putting up a proposal for buying three spy planes to keep a track of enemy activities on the ground under the I-STAR programme.

The Intelligence, Surveillance, Targetting and Reconnaissance aircraft would be critical for the Air Force's plans to take out ground targets in the future, the sources said.

The three aircraft would be acquired from an original equipment manufacturer and then be modified by the DRDO lab Centre for Airborne Systems in partnership with private partners.

The Indian Navy would also be fielding a proposal for DRDO-developed Pressure-based Moored Mines at the meeting, which are to be used for targeting enemy submarines and surface ships.

The project for upgrading the capabilities of the 84 Su-30MKI fighter jets is also expected to come up for discussion.

The project has already been given the go-ahead by the DAC earlier.

Underwater autonomous vessels are also scheduled to be taken up for clearance by the DAC, which would be meeting for the first time after the Operation Sindoor. The DAC is the highest body in the defence ministry for capital procurements for modernisation.