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India to equip Seychelles with advanced helicopters, AI, and cybersecurity centers following Modi-Herminie talks

The two leaders also reviewed the regional security situation, with particular attention to the focus on West Asia and challenges facing the Indian Ocean region.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
India to equip Seychelles with advanced helicopters, AI, and cybersecurity centers following Modi-Herminie talks
Image Credit: IANS

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