/India to equip Seychelles with advanced helicopters, AI, and cybersecurity centers following Modi-Herminie talks

In a special briefing on the ongoing visit on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “During the course of the discussions today, President Herminie made a proposal requesting Indian assistance in the provision of an advanced light helicopter and in setting up centres in Seychelles devoted to cyber security and artificial intelligence. And the Prime Minister welcomed these proposals and immediately signalled that India would look into these proposals and take them forward with a very positive frame of mind. The two sides also had a brief discussion on the regional situation, principally the crisis in West Asia as well as challenges in the Indian Ocean..."