/India to equip Seychelles with advanced helicopters, AI, and cybersecurity centers following Modi-Herminie talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Seychelles visit has yielded concrete outcomes, with India agreeing to positively consider providing advanced light helicopters and helping establish cybersecurity and artificial intelligence centres in the island nation.
During bilateral talks, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan Herminie sought India's assistance in acquiring an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and establishing dedicated centres for cyber security and artificial intelligence in Seychelles.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the proposals and assured that India would examine them positively and work towards taking them forward. The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional developments, with discussions focusing on the ongoing crisis in West Asia and broader security challenges in the Indian Ocean region.
In a special briefing on the ongoing visit on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “During the course of the discussions today, President Herminie made a proposal requesting Indian assistance in the provision of an advanced light helicopter and in setting up centres in Seychelles devoted to cyber security and artificial intelligence. And the Prime Minister welcomed these proposals and immediately signalled that India would look into these proposals and take them forward with a very positive frame of mind. The two sides also had a brief discussion on the regional situation, principally the crisis in West Asia as well as challenges in the Indian Ocean..."
President Herminie formally proposed the assistance during his meeting with PM Modi. The Prime Minister welcomed the requests and directed officials to examine and advance the proposals with a positive approach.
The two leaders also reviewed the regional security situation, with particular attention to the focus on West Asia and challenges facing the Indian Ocean region.
Connectivity emerged as another key focus of the talks. Both sides discussed enhancing shipping and aviation links between India and Seychelles and agreed to engage with private operators to explore dedicated routes.
On the nature of the bilateral relationship, PM Modi emphasised that ties are not transactional but are built on deep-rooted friendship, trust, and mutual respect. “If you were to really press me hard and ask me what I expect, I would say friendship. And that’s really the last word,” he said.
Regarding Assomption Island, officials clarified that the issue was not discussed during this visit. India reiterated its policy that any development or security-related cooperation is guided strictly by the priorities and interests of the host country.
Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976.
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