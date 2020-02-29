India to evacuate its citizens stuck in Iran over Coronavirus fears

New Delhi: Even as fears over coronavirus grows in the west Asian country, India is set to evacuate its citizens who have been stuck in Iran.

On Saturday, Iran gave India permission to evacuate its citizens. Earlier, India had suspended all flights from Iran including Mahan Air and Iran Air.

In a note verbale, Iranian mission said, "The Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran has communicated its full preparedness for carrying out of needful medical examination on the basis of relevant health protocols in respect of screening the Coronavirus at the health centres established in the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran, and also at other points of exit from Iran, including land borders could be used in favour of Indian nationals at the time of their departure from Iran."

As per the Iranian Academic calendar, the schools and universities remain closed for almost 20 to 25 days from 20 March due to Nowrouz holidays. The Iran govt has closed universities due to the coronavirus crisis and asked students to vacate their hostels.

As per information, as many as 100 Indian students and 300 pilgrims, mostly Kashmiris are stuck in Iran.

The Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra, in a tweet, said, "Working to facilitate the return of those Indians wishing to go back home", adding that, "discussions were underway with authorities concerned to work out arrangements".

The Tehran Gurudwara Sahib is facilitating the return of the Sikh families.

Meanwhile, Iran has requested New Delhi to allow the country's citizens who are stranded in India to be be taken back in special Iranian flights.