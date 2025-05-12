India To Expose Pakistan At UNSC Over Pahalgam Terror Attack - Check How

The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has now not only targeted 9 key terror sites but also decimated 11 airbases of Pakistan following escalation by Islamabad. The Operation Sindoor was launched following the brutal terror attack of April 22, in which 26 terrorists were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists. Now, India has planned to expose Pakistan's link to the attack before the world.

Next week, India will present all evidence before the United Nations Security Council, exposing Pakistan's link to the Pahalgam terror attack and The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Al-Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the attack. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the India's plan to expose Pakistan at the global front.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here:

Meanwhile, hitting out at Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that "terror and talks" and "terror and trade" cannot go together. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

He also said that if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and vacating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which is under its illegal occupation.