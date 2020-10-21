India to expose Pakistan’s role to instigate terror in Jammu and Kashmir on October 22

On the intervening night of October 20-21,1947, more than five thousands Pakistani Tribal forces led by Pakistani Army advanced towards Sringar. The invaders swarmed across the Jhelum river and began systematic plunder, arson, rape and unleashed violence on the unarmed and innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir. People of Kashmir were killed and their properties looted while women were abducted to be sold on the streets of Rawalpindi and Peshawar on to be ferried to distant tribal territories as slaves.

Pakistan’s role to instigate terror and violence will be highlighted and it has been decided to observe October 22 as a Black day.

"The consequences of this watershed event are still affecting the country.

At its birth as a young independent nation in 1947, India faced multiple challenges, one of the prominent amongst which was the choice given to the erstwhile Maharajas of India to be an independent country, or to a part of India or to be a part of Pakistan. On October 22, 1947 Pakistan invaded Kashmir, and brought in its wake horrifying stories of mass plunder and vandalism.

“This day highlights the reality of Pakistan. It shows that how Pakistan never respected the agreements with Jammu and Kashmir.It was Pakistan that disrespected Kashmiris by not openly plundering and looting the places.The inhuman treatment it showed to the people of J&K must be recollected in the memory of isolated black from white.” read statement.

On 26 October 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession merging his state with India. Following the accession of the state to India, Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar, the state capital to repel the tribal invasion. October 22, 1947, infact marks the beginning of the first Indo-Pak war. The consequences of this water-shed event are still affecting the country.

A two-day symposium on ‘Memories of 22 October 1947’ proposed to be organised in Kashmir by the National Museum Institute will bring forth the historical narrative of October 22, 1947

“It is necessary to portray such a historic narrative in order to create a dialogue among the people. The aim of such an initiative would be to bring about awareness among the people about this phase of our history. It will help in remembering how the country fought in the very first conflict faced by India,” said the statement.

A museum or an exhibition will become one of the platforms to document, reconstruct, and to bring alive the historic narrative of October 22, 1947. Remembering the violence and atrocity of the invaders and the valor displayed in overcoming this challenge will be a tribute to the people who laid down their lives in the first battle of independent India. The said exhibition or memorial will be the first of its kind in this direction.