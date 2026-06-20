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India to host BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting on June 22-23

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, the meeting will be chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and will see participation from National Security Advisers and heads of delegation from BRICS member states.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
India to host BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting on June 22-23
Image Credit: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

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