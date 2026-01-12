India To Join US-Led PaxSilica Initiative, Strengthening Tech, Supply Chain Ties

The United States Ambassador-Designate to India, Sergio Gor on Monday made an important announcement and said that India will be invited to join the US-led PaxSilica group of nations as a full member next month.

"While trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health. I also want to share with you today a new initiative that the United States launched just last month called PaxSilica. PaxSilica is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain," he said, ANI reported.

India has signed 14 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and six Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with various trading partners, and is currently engaged in negotiations for additional FTAs, including with the European Union.

Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative aimed at creating a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain, spanning critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

Gor added that it was critical for both nations to work together as the world continues to adopt new technology.

"As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand in hand from the very start of this initiative. I thank the people of India for a very warm welcome. You are a resilient people. You are innovative. You are spiritual. I look forward to meeting many of you as I travel across this incredible nation. To the staff here at the embassy, I'm excited to work with you. You and I have an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine diplomacy. What it can accomplish could be the most consequential global partnership of this century," he said.