India to leave enemies stunned: Russia offers two-seat Su-57 equipped to control drones

Moscow: Russia has offered India two-seat Su-57 fighter jets along with full technology transfer. Experts believe this deal could tilt the balance of air power in the Indo-Pacific. Configured for human-unmanned teaming, the aircraft would allow India to control drones in combat. It would boost both reconnaissance and strike capabilities.

Moscow has promised unrestricted access to its technology with an aim to position India as a major defense partner during growing fifth-generation fighter competition.

Why Su-57 matters

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Russia unveiled the offer during Wings India 2026. The two-seat Su-57 is designed to operate swarming drones and integrate domestic weapons, with the option for local production.

Analysts suggest India could treat this as an interim solution until its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is fully operational.

Full technology transfer on table

Russia has pledged access to technology, production rights and long-term upgrades. This approach addresses operational concerns that previously led India to withdraw from the FGFA partnership.

The proposal is presented not merely as a fighter sale but as a long-term industrial and operational collaboration, ensuring Russia is relevant in India’s evolving fifth-generation military strategy.

Enhancing India’s combat capability

The two-seat Su-57 has been pitched as a command-variant platform capable of human-unmanned teaming, sensor fusion management and network-centric warfare. It expands operational flexibility beyond what single-seat stealth fighters offer.

Russia has also emphasised full technology transfer in line with India’s Make in India policy, allowing subsystem integration and modifications on Indian soil.

The offer adds a new dimension to India’s ongoing efforts to modernise its air combat fleet. In addition to human-unmanned teaming, the aircraft is designed to support advanced electronic warfare operations, including real-time threat detection and countermeasure deployment.

Its radar and sensor suite can track multiple aerial and ground targets simultaneously, allowing faster decision-making during complex missions. The aircraft’s cockpit is designed to optimise workload distribution between the two pilots, with one primarily handling mission planning and drone coordination while the other focusses on navigation and weapons deployment.

The Su-57’s modular architecture also allows India to integrate future-generation avionics, electronic warfare packages and indigenous weapon systems as they become operational. Its stealth coating and low observable design maintain survivability in contested environments, while the twin-seat configuration enhances mission endurance and situational awareness.

In operational terms, the fighter could be used in layered air defense suppression, precision strike missions and reconnaissance, all while managing drone swarms that could operate in forward positions. The proposed local production capability would also provide India with an independent supply chain for maintenance, upgrades and expansion, reducing long-term reliance on foreign suppliers.

This deal, therefore, not only addresses immediate fleet gaps but also establishes a scalable foundation for India’s fifth-generation combat air strategy.