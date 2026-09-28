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India to participate in SCO coordinator’s meet in Islamabad

Despite their differences, both sides have continued to participate in SCO mechanisms and meetings, keeping bilateral issues separate from the organisation’s multilateral framework.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
India to participate in SCO coordinator’s meet in Islamabad
Image Credit: SCO member countries leaders poses for a group photograph during the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. (IANS)

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