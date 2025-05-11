Advertisement
India To Present Evidence Of Pakistan's Complicity With Terrorism At UNSC: Report

India is to send a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the latest evidence of Pakistan's complicity with terrorism. Next week, the UNSCR 1267 sanctions committee will meet: Sources.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan News: In a big development, India is set to send a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the latest evidence of Pakistan's complicity with terrorism, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. New Delhi's decision came a week ahead of the UNSCR 1267 sanctions committee meeting.

This comes as India and Pakistan continue to witness a volatile situation following a ceasefire agreement on Saturday which was violated by Pakistan, which violated the cessation of hostilities reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

 

 

