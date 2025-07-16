Advertisement
India To Receive First Batch Of Apache Attack Helicopters From US By July 21

India is set to receive its first batch of long-awaited Apache attack helicopters from the US on July 21, NDTV reported. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
India is set to receive its first batch of long-awaited Apache attack helicopters from the US on July 21, NDTV reported.

Also known as the 'tanks in the air', these advanced attack helicopters will boost the Army's offensive capabilities and reconnaissance operations. 

The AH-64Es advanced attack helicopters will land at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon Air Force Station.

The helicopters will be deployed along the Pakistan border, NDTV reported, citing defence sources.

This comes more than a year after, the Indian Army raised its first Apache attack helicopter squadron in the desert sector in Jodhpur near the Pakistan front.

The squadron was raised today in Jodhpur in the presence of Director General Indian Army Aviation Lt Gen Ajay Suri and officials from the original manufacturer Boeing along with other senior officials, Indian Army Officials told ANI.

The Army Aviation Corps, which currently operates utility helicopters such as the Dhruv and Chetak, earlier inducted the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand at Missamari, Assam last year.

Notably, the IAF already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters which have been deployed on the eastern and western fronts.

(With ANI Inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK