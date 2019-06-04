close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan prisoners

India will release five Pakistani prisoners on June 7

In April, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners after New Delhi sent a note verbale to Islamabad asking them to release prisoners who have completed their sentences. 

India will release five Pakistani prisoners on June 7

New Delhi: India will release five Pakistani prisoners on June 7 as a goodwill gesture. The situation of Indian and Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails has been one of the biggest humanitarian issues between the two countries. In April, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners after New Delhi sent a note verbale to Islamabad asking them to release prisoners who have completed their sentences. 

Live TV

In its first term the Narendra Modi government was able to secure the release of 1,749 Indian prisoners, including 1,725 fishermen along with 57 boats. In 2017, India had suggested Pakistan that the two sides could work together for the release and repatriation of elderly, women and mentally unsound prisoners on humanitarian grounds and proposed to revive the mechanism of Joint Judicial Committee. 

In December 2018, Pakistan released Indian citizen, Hamid Nehal Ansari, after six years in jail. Hamid was arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2012 after he was found with a fake passport. He had gone to Pakistan via Afghanistan on a fake passport to meet a girl he befriended on Facebook.

It was followed by the release of two Pakistani nationals by India--Imran Warsi and Abdullah Shah. Warsi had come to India in 2004 on a valid visa but overstayed after marrying an Indian girl who he loved. He was caught after trying to make a fake passport in Bhopal and released in 2018, after 10 years in jail. Shah, an autistic from Swat, crossed over to India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 2017.

Tags:
Pakistan prisonersIndia Pakistan ties
Next
Story

No trace of missing IAF AN-32 even after 24 hours, Navy's P8i plane joins search operation

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Mamata Banerjee raises questions over EVMs again