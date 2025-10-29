India To Repatriate 500 Citizens From Thailand After Myanmar Cybercrime Hub Crackdown: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that India is working closely with Thai authorities to facilitate the return of Indian nationals detained in Thailand after escaping the military raid on the Myanmar-based cybercrime center.

In response to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand."

According to media reports, earlier on Wednesday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said India is set to repatriate around 500 of its citizens from Thailand following a crackdown on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar that forced several workers to flee across the border.

