Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977737https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-to-repatriate-500-citizens-from-thailand-after-myanmar-cybercrime-hub-crackdown-mea-2977737.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-THAILAND

India To Repatriate 500 Citizens From Thailand After Myanmar Cybercrime Hub Crackdown: MEA

India will repatriate 500 citizens from Thailand after fleeing a Myanmar cybercrime hub raid. The MEA said it is coordinating with Thai authorities to ensure their safe return.

|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India To Repatriate 500 Citizens From Thailand After Myanmar Cybercrime Hub Crackdown: MEAImage: Social media/ X

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that India is working closely with Thai authorities to facilitate the return of Indian nationals detained in Thailand after escaping the military raid on the Myanmar-based cybercrime center.

In response to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand."

According to media reports, earlier on Wednesday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said India is set to repatriate around 500 of its citizens from Thailand following a crackdown on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar that forced several workers to flee across the border.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men’s winter coats
Men’s Overcoats That Define Cold-Weather Style
women skirts
Best Skirts on Myntra: Elegant, Trendy & Comfortable Styles for Every Occasion
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi's ‘PM Modi Will Dance' Remark Fuels BJP Vs Congress
women coats
Best Trench Coats and Overcoats on Myntra: Timeless Fashion Picks
men’s wallets
Best Leather Wallets for Men – Classic Designs for Daily Use
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Slams NC Government For Rejecting Land, Daily Wagers Bills
Jammu and Kashmir
BJP To Approach ECI Against Alleged MCC Violation By J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Hair Serum
Top Hair Serums on Myntra: Picks for Smooth, Frizz-Free Hair
Israel
Israel Announces 'Renewed Enforcement' Of Ceasefire After Conducting Strikes
Jewellery
Stunning Necklaces That Will Elevate Your Look Instantly