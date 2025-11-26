Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989407https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-to-see-record-kharif-output-growth-goodgrain-production-to-cross-173-million-tonnes-2989407.html
NewsIndia
INDIA

India To See Record Kharif Output Growth, Goodgrain Production To Cross 173 Million Tonnes

Sugarcane production is estimated at 475.6 million tonnes, up 21 million tonnes compared to last year. 

|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 10:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India To See Record Kharif Output Growth, Goodgrain Production To Cross 173 Million TonnesFile Photo

New Delhi: India is expected to post a record growth in production of major kharif crops, with total foodgrain output estimated to increase by 3.87 million tonnes to 173.33 million tonnes, the government said on Wednesday. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the first advanced estimates of production of main kharif crops showing kharif rice and maize posting strong gains.

The rice production is estimated at 124.5 million tonnes, up 1.73 million tonnes from last year, while maize production is estimated at 28.3 million tonnes, an increase of 3.4 million tonnes YoY, according to estimates.Total kharif coarse cereals are estimated at 41.4 million tonnes and pulses at 7.4 million tonnes, including tur (arhar) at 3.59 million tonnes, urad at 1.2 million tonnes and moong at 1.72 million tonnes.

The minister informed that excessive rainfall affected crops in some areas, but most areas benefited greatly from good monsoon rains, resulting in overall good crop growth.Oilseed production is estimated at 27.56 million tonnes, and soybean at 14.26 million tonnes. Peanut (groundnut) production is estimated at 11 million tonnes, 0.68 million tonnes higher than last year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sugarcane production is estimated at 475.6 million tonnes, up 21 million tonnes compared to last year. Cotton production is estimated at 29.2 million bales (each bale weighing 170 kilograms), and production of Patson and Mesta is estimated at 8.3 million bales.

These estimates are based on yield trends from previous years, other ground-level inputs, regional observations, and, predominantly, data received from states. Revisions will be made when actual crop cutting experiment yield data becomes available, the statement noted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
Get Soft, Bright & Hydrated Lips with These Must-Try Lip Balms
Imran Khan
Imran Khan: Where Is Ex-Pakistan PM And What Charges PTI Chief Is Facing?
women heels
Step Into Style: Gorgeous Women’s Heels for Parties, Weddings & Daily Glam
Zomato
Zomato CEO Responds To Delhi Restaurant Over Accusation Of Blocking Order
Technology news
Tech Showdown: iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15; Display, Camera And Price Compared
personal care
Top Eyeshadow Palettes for Bold, Soft & Beautiful Eye Makeup Looks
Karnataka CM
K’taka CM Post Row: DKS vs Sidda Cold War Intensifies, Cong To Appoint New CM?
liquid eyeliner
Best Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeliners for Bold, Sharp & Smudge-Free Eye Looks
Pakistan
Imran Khan Killed In Jail? Social Media Abuzz As Sister Demands Release
Technology
Apple To Surpass Samsung In Global Shipments For 1st Time In 14 Years