TEJAS MARK-1A

India To Sign Biggest Tejas Fighter Jet Deal Worth Rs 66,500 Crore With HAL Today: Report

The contract is seen as a significant boost to India's fighter fleet, addressing gaps created by the phased retirement of older aircraft.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India To Sign Biggest Tejas Fighter Jet Deal Worth Rs 66,500 Crore With HAL Today: ReportAI generated representative image of Tejas fighter jet. (Photo: Gemini)

India is poised to sign a record deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets, valued at Rs 66,500 crore, according to a report.

This will be the largest contract for the indigenous fighter jets, even though the Indian Air Force has yet to receive the first unit from its earlier order of 83 improved jets, placed in February 2021 for Rs 46,898 crore.

The new agreement for Tejas Mark-1A aircraft could be finalized as early as Thursday, coinciding with the retirement of 36 MiG-21 fighters, according to a TOI report.

The contract is seen as a significant boost to India’s fighter fleet, helping address gaps created by the phased retirement of older aircraft. The retirement of 36 MiG-21s will reduce the IAF to an all-time low of 29 fighter squadrons, with each squadron comprising 16–18 jets.

