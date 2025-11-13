India To Sign Rs 3.762 Crore Defence Deal With Israel: New Missiles Will Destroy Enemies Mid Air, No Fighter Jets Needed

New Delhi: India is about to sign a major defence pact with Israel, valued at approximately $3.762 billion (Rs 3,762 crore). The Ministry of Defence is scheduled to discuss final approvals on November 23, with Rajnath Singh set to chair the meeting.

The defence package focusses on medium-range surface-to-air (MR-SAM) missiles, which form the core of India’s air defence strategy. The MR-SAM system will be jointly developed between India and Israel.

Israel Aerospace Industries and Bharat Dynamics Limited will collaborated to build the missile, combining cutting-edge technology with indigenous expertise.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The system can simultaneously engage multiple aerial threats and will be equipped with an advanced radio-frequency seeker and phased-array radar for precise targeting.

The system can intercept cruise missiles, drones, fighter jets and helicopters. The MR‑SAM will operate as a networked command‑and‑control system. Mobile launchers will deliver battlefield flexibility.

Officials expect more than 300 missile units in this tranche. The order will include extra rockets for the use of the Army. Air Force and Navy units will receive new MR‑SAM batteries.

Production will follow the ‘Make in India’ plan. Israel Aerospace Industries has already created a local unit, Aerospace Systems India, to produce and service the missiles in the country.

The MR‑SAM is battle‑ready in tough weather and under electronic jamming. Planners call it a crucial layer in a multi‑tier air‑defence architecture.

India already deploys the Akash missile system and fields S‑400 batteries on several fronts. This new purchase will further tighten India’s aerial shield further.

Defence sources described the package as delivering a striking operational advantage. Officials highlighted that no new fighter jets or nuclear options will be required to neutralise specific threats, as hostile strikes can now be intercepted in the sky.

The proposed approvals come as India upgrades its aerial defence across the three services. The package forms part of a broader strategy to deny adversaries safe corridors and strengthen deterrence, while lowering risk along the frontlines.

The MR-SAM system, a true joint project between India and Israel, aligns with the government’s goal of producing critical defence equipment domestically. It will enhance resilience in India’s air defence grid and extend the country’s reach against cruise missiles and massed drone attacks.

The Defence Ministry expects to clear the contracts at the upcoming high-level procurement meeting. Once approved, the deal will move into production and deployment, and the new missiles will begin covering India’s protected airspace.