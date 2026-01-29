Advertisement
INDIA-CANADA

India to step up fertiliser imports from Canada amid growing economic ties

India ramps up fertiliser imports from Canada amid warming ties under PM Mark Carney. Union Minister J.P. Nadda met Canadian Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, praising Canada's 25% share of India's MOP needs and pushing long-term contracts. 

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
India to step up fertiliser imports from Canada amid growing economic ties(Image: IANS)

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J.P. Nadda held a meeting with a high-level Canadian delegation, led by Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, here on Thursday, reflecting the renewed momentum in the bilateral relations.

Appreciating Canada’s role as a reliable supplier of Muriate of Potash (MOP), Nadda noted that India imports nearly 25 per cent of its total requirement of the fertiliser from Canada. He expressed India’s interest in securing more long-term supply contracts with Canada for MOP.

He also highlighted Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) investment of (Canadian) $49.68 million in Karnalyte Resources Inc., a Canadian potash development company. The GSFC currently holds a 47.73 per cent equity stake in the project, giving India a substantial strategic share in this important potash asset project.

Both sides also discussed India’s long-term strategy for potash security, including opportunities for technical collaboration in mining and exploration.

Welcoming the Canadian delegation, Nadda said that strengthening potash availability in India remains central to restoring soil fertility and promoting balanced nutrient application under India’s Integrated Nutrient Management framework.

During the deliberations, Hodgson affirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting India’s agricultural productivity, noting that potash is a mineral critical for agriculture. He outlined Canada’s new investment environment and conveyed that any investment made by Indian partners in the natural resources sector would be matched by the Canadian government.

The discussions highlighted the shared commitment of India and Canada to enhance collaboration in the fertiliser sector and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations for long-term food and agriculture security. Both countries stand to gain from this initiative, which will promote deeper economic cooperation and support mutually beneficial investments in the fertiliser sector.

There has been a marked improvement in the diplomatic relations between Ottawa and New Delhi after the exit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the new government coming into power under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Besides, Canada is looking to strengthen its economic partnership with India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, amid the trade war and strained geopolitical ties with the neighbouring US after Donald Trump took over as President.

 

