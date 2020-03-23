India to stop all domestic passenger flights from March 24 midnight to stop coronavirus COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: India will stop all domestic passenger flights from the midnight of March 24, 2020, to tackle the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the central government, the operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall stop from 23:59 hours Indian Standard Time on March 24.

All the airlines operating domestic flight have been instructed to plan their schedule so that the aeroplanes are able to land at their destination before 11:59 pm on March 24.

However, the flights of cargo-carrying aeroplanes is allowed.

Earlier on March 22, the Indian Railways also decided to extend cancellation of all passenger trains till March 31. The cancellation included all originating long-distance Mail/Express and inter-city trains.

Ministry of Railways said in its order that no train except goods train will be run up to 2400 hrs of March 31. "However bare minimum Suburban services and Kolkata metro Rail service will continue to run till 2400 hrs on 22.03.2020, thereafter these services will also be stopped till 2400 hrs of 31.03.2020," announced Ministry of Railways.

The coronavirus positive cases in India have touched 415 with 8 deaths by Monday afternoon.