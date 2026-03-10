India to supply 5000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh amid fuel crisis, with target of 90,000 tons in 6 months

India will begin supplying 5,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh through a pipeline via the Parbatipur border starting Tuesday, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman Muhammad Rezanur Rahman confirmed.

"We have an agreement with India, and according to that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh via the pipeline each year. The 5,000 tons of diesel that is arriving now is a part of that agreement", Rezanur said, reported ANI.

"According to the agreement, at least 90,000 tons of diesel should be imported to Bangladesh within six months. The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tons, and we hope that within the next two months, we will bring in the total diesel amount for the entire six months", BPC chairman said.

The fuel shipment comes as the Bangladesh government continues to monitor fuel stocks amid reports of illegal hoarding. Earlier this week, the energy ministry said inspection drives had been carried out to assess the situation.

"In the current crisis situation, various media outlets have reported that some unscrupulous traders are illegally stockpiling fuel in an attempt to create an artificial shortage in the market," Bangladesh Energy Ministry said in a statement.

To address the fuel crisis, the Bangladesh government has set supply limits according to vehicle categories. However, authorities have observed that some petrol stations are exceeding the approved quotas, hoarding extra fuel for profit, and in some cases participating in black-market sales or smuggling.

"To address this crisis, the government has already fixed fuel supply limits based on vehicle categories. Nevertheless, it has been observed that at various petrol pumps/filling stations, fuel is being sold in excess of the government-approved limit, additional stock is being hoarded for excessive profit, and there are tendencies of selling fuel on the open market and engaging in smuggling," The Ministry said further in its statement.

In response, the Bangladesh government carried out mobile court operations to curb illegal fuel hoarding and sales beyond prescribed limits. Updates from the Executive Magistrate in Dhaka indicate that City Filling Station, Tejgaon (MPL) has been dry since yesterday, with operations set to resume once fuel arrives, while Clean Fuel, Tejgaon (POPLC) is currently operating in full compliance with regulations.