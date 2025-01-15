India To Take Action Against Former Spy In US Murder Plot Case: MHA

In a new development related to the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's assassination plot, the Government of India is likely to persecute one individual, whose identity has been withheld so far. The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement, said on Wednesday that a full inquiry report has been submitted to the government by a top committee.

"On receipt of information provided by US authorities regarding activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the US, a high-powered Enquiry Committee was set up by the Govt. of India in November 2023," the MHA said in a statement.

The ministry said that the Enquiry Committee conducted its own investigations, and also pursued leads provided by the US side. "It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The Committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection," it said.

The MHA said that the government has expeditious legal action in the case. "After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry. The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously," it said.

According to the ministry, the Committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India’s response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this.

Last year, the US government took up the issue of alleged assassination plot of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil and even named a former Indian government official in the case.

The person referred to as 'CC1' in an indictment filed in New York City is accused of masterminding a failed plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen. The FBI later identified the individual referred to as 'CC1' as Vikash Yadav, a former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing. The Government of India stated that 'CC1' was no longer in its employment.