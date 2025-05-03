'India Committed To Taking Decisive Action Against Terrorists And…': PM Modi Amid Pahalgam Tensions

As tensions continue to prevail at the border over a week after the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister on Saturday said that India is committed to initiating firm action against terrorists and their backers. This comes as the Pakistani Army continues unprovoked firing at the LoC for the ninth consecutive day.

The ties between India and Pakistan have been strained following the heinous attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and left several others injured.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, PM Modi reaffirmed New Delhi’s resolve to act against terrorism and give Pakistan a befitting reply to Islamabad.

"We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We thanked Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We thanked Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism." pic.twitter.com/M3t3IqjHZJ May 3, 2025

Also Read: Pakistan Resorts To Unprovoked Firing On LoC In J&K For 9th Consecutive Day

"We are of the same opinion that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I thanked President Lourenco and Angola for their condolences to the people killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We thanked Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism." pic.twitter.com/M3t3IqjHZJ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

PM Modi’s statement also comes after India banned direct or indirect imports from Pakistan.

Also Read: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Goa Temple Stampede

Pahalgam Attack And Its Aftermath

The Pahalgam attack was carried out by four armed terrorists, linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. In addition, two of the assailants were confirmed to be Pakistani nationals, according to IANS.

In response to the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, the Indian government conducted a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

After the meeting, New Delhi announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered the closure of the Attari border. India also cancelled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and initiated a crackdown on Pakistani YouTube channels and X handles.

After the meeting, PM Modi had warned that India would identify and punish terrorists and their supporters.

"We will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," the PM had said.

(with agencies’ inputs)