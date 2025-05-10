India To Treat Future Terror Attacks As Acts Of War, Say Top Government Sources
India's government has decided to treat future terror attacks as acts of war, signaling a significant shift in its national security posture. This move aims to send a strong deterrent message to state and non-state actors, particularly in Pakistan, amid escalating tensions.
In a significant shift in its national security posture, India has decided that any future act of terrorism targeting the country will be treated as an act of war, according to top government sources.
