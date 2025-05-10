Advertisement
India To Treat Future Terror Attacks As Acts Of War, Say Top Government Sources

India's government has decided to treat future terror attacks as acts of war, signaling a significant shift in its national security posture. This move aims to send a strong deterrent message to state and non-state actors, particularly in Pakistan, amid escalating tensions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 04:02 PM IST|Source:
India To Treat Future Terror Attacks As Acts Of War, Say Top Government Sources Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level security meeting at his residence to review the national security situation amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

In a significant shift in its national security posture, India has decided that any future act of terrorism targeting the country will be treated as an act of war, according to top government sources.

 

